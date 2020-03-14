Letter: Trump bungled response to coronavirus crisis

Regarding “Dow tumbles into bear market as coronavirus fears intensify” (March 11): The coronavirus outbreak is President Donald Trump’s first test of responding to extreme pressure, and he has failed mightily. He is obviously frustrated that his responses have had little effect. He’s dismissed it and has started rumors (the World Health Organization’s estimate is a “false number” and we’re “very close to a vaccine”), both in sharp contradiction to his administration’s own experts.
Trump has blamed former President Barack Obama for a policy he has owned for three years. He’s also blamed the news media for reporting the inability of the administration to contain the disease, contradicting economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s assertion that containment was “close to airtight.”
Trump already threw away the tools he actually needs. In 2018, he dismantled the administration’s Global Health Security department and forced out Rear Adm. Tim Ziemer, the former head of the global health security team on the National Security Council. This team would’ve responded to the alarms that sounded in China two months before the disease got to the U.S. Some of the billions Trump diverted from the defense budget to build his wall on the southern border should have been used to help deal with the real viral emergency bearing down on us. His ego won’t allow him to abandon his uninformed opinions, and this clash with his experts generates the uncertainty that creates both market volatility and civic anxiety.
This is his first crisis. Does anyone want another?
John McDonald • Ferguson