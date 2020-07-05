Letter: Trump can be the hero of the pandemic if he wants to
Letter: Trump can be the hero of the pandemic if he wants to

President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Face masks to be required in St. Louis and St. Louis County” (July 2): How would President Donald Trump like to be the hero who slays the mighty virus? Here’s how: He should tell everyone, every day, in as many ways as possible to wear a mask whenever they leave home. He should start wearing his own mask in public. Give away millions of masks. He could even declare that upon reviewing all of the scientific evidence, that he has concluded that masks are highly effective in stopping the virus in its tracks, but only if everyone wears them in public all of the time.

If it worked, Trump could take full credit, and no one would mind if he did. This is Trump’s opportunity to be the hero that he wants to be. What does he have to lose?

Donald Levy • Olivette

