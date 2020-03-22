Letter: Trump can only think about one thing — himself
Letter: Trump can only think about one thing — himself

People are dying in America and all over the world due to the coronavirus, and clueless President Donald Trump can only think about one thing: himself. Trump only thinks about how he can make the stock market go up and get reelected.

Trump will never be able to understand that science is what will rid the world of the new coronavirus and not his economic stimulus and the tremendous deficits caused by his total economic-management incompetence and foolishness. Because of those tremendous deficits, Trump will probably offer a plan to cut Social Security and Medicare for the elderly.

Trump has absolutely no empathy for any human being except himself and is indeed an American tragedy.

Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood

