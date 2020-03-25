Letter:Trump can whitewash better than Tom Sawyer

If Mark Twain was still alive, he would do much better to have President Donald Trump whitewash the fence instead of Tom Sawyer. Over the past few weeks, Trump has excelled at trying to cover up his administration’s slow response to the coronavirus and continues to do so.
Weeks ago, Trump claimed that the then-count of 15 U.S. patients with coronavirus were getting better, and soon the number of victims would be down to zero, and by April the virus would disappear with the heat. When that obviously didn’t work out, Trump promised a million test kits would be available very soon, which was hugely inaccurate. Then he said the kits were being made available to anyone who wanted one, which was also inaccurate. He also falsely claimed that health insurance companies would cover the cost of testing and treatment and that his response was hampered by procedures from times past.
If that wasn’t enough, Trump made his most iconic whitewash effort. The president was asked by a reporter why he had dismantled the National Security Council’s global health security office in 2018. He responded by calling it a nasty question. He claimed he had no knowledge about the disbanding. He said, “I didn’t do it. … I don’t know anything about it.”
Trump lives in a world where absolutely nothing is wrong and nothing is his fault. Get out of the way Tom Sawyer, Donald Trump has on his rose-colored glasses, and he’s here to take over.
Bryan Kasten • Piedmont
