Letter: Trump could have led by example and worn a mask
President Donald Trump’s own words contradict him as to knowing the danger of the coronavirus: “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.” (“Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down,’” Sept. 10) If he was really concerned with controlling the virus and knew how easily it was passed from person to person, why did he not wear a mask, suggest everyone wear a mask, and praise all who followed his lead? Why did he allow mass gatherings at his rallies without a mask requirement?

This proves his ignorance and why we must not believe a word out of his mouth. He must be voted out in November.

Stu Leventhal • Wildwood

