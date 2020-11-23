Letter: Trump could start a war and senators wouldn't object

Regarding the letter "Blunt, Hawley and Trump are a sad trio of hypocrites" (Nov. 16): Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley drag Missouri down into the gutter with their support of President Donald Trump with every lie and absurdity he utters.

Trump said those in the military who died defending our democracy are losers and suckers. Trump has been a loser in everything he has done since he was a teenager, despite what he claims. And he lost the election, period.

Blunt, the suave senior senator, and Hawley, the inexperienced, sycophantic kid, are the suckers. Trump doesn't give a whit for either of these men personally. Trump could start a war with Iran and from our two sucker senators would come the deafening sound of silence. Both are unpatriotic; they will not change their stripes.

Laurence C. Day • Ladue