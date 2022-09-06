Letter: Trump couldn’t be trusted with top-secret documents

Regarding “Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe” (Sept. 1): As president, Donald Trump had secure access to intelligence. But now he’s the former president, and his prior office privileges are no longer extended to him. It’s been reported that he has not received an intelligence briefing since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which I think is good, because in my opinion, he cannot be trusted to reveal secrets to hostile foreign powers and other third parties.