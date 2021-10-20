 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump coup didn’t succeed, so why all the commotion?
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them. Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request "is almost limitless in scope," and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding Max Boot’s recent syndicated column about how he will now vote for Democrats in order to save democracy: Boot trots out the tired scenario that our democracy was under threat during the Trump administration, and the Jan. 6 insurrection threatened America’s doom. The last time I looked, Joe Biden was still president. I would like Boot to list those personal freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution that were lost under the Trump administration.

Trump is a bully, no doubt, but his pressuring of Justice Department personnel didn’t actually lead to him staying in office. The Capitol intruders are rightly being punished through the courts, but one of them, unarmed Ashli Babbitt, was not offered the option of a trial. She was shot dead on the spot.

Now, under the Biden administration, thousands of presumably unvaccinated migrants are entering our country, but unvaccinated U.S. citizens are being fired because they won’t agree to be vaccinated.

David M. Huddart • Clayton

