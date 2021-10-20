Letter: Trump coup didn’t succeed, so why all the commotion?

Regarding Max Boot’s recent syndicated column about how he will now vote for Democrats in order to save democracy: Boot trots out the tired scenario that our democracy was under threat during the Trump administration, and the Jan. 6 insurrection threatened America’s doom. The last time I looked, Joe Biden was still president. I would like Boot to list those personal freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution that were lost under the Trump administration.

Trump is a bully, no doubt, but his pressuring of Justice Department personnel didn’t actually lead to him staying in office. The Capitol intruders are rightly being punished through the courts, but one of them, unarmed Ashli Babbitt, was not offered the option of a trial. She was shot dead on the spot.

Now, under the Biden administration, thousands of presumably unvaccinated migrants are entering our country, but unvaccinated U.S. citizens are being fired because they won’t agree to be vaccinated.

David M. Huddart • Clayton