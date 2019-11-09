Regarding impeachment, there are only two questions to answer. One, is it ever OK for a U.S. president to stop payment of $400 million in approved foreign aid and ask that foreign country to start an investigation of a future political opponent as a “favor”? Of course not. And two, if not, then is that abuse of power an impeachable offense? Of course it is.
To make any argument against those conclusions is to give up on our democracy. Conservatives and Republicans have been demonizing progressives and Democrats for so long that they have lost touch with reality. President Donald Trump pretty much has ruined everything he has touched. Even a poor businessman would not be forced to go through six bankruptcies and be unable to make money on a casino.
It is too bad that Republicans tied their wagon to Trump’s horse, but they did, and they have to accept the consequences. The more they try to defend the indefensible, the smaller their voices become until people just stop listening.
Kurt Hoener • Ballwin