Letter: Trump deserves to be in jail for multiple treasonous acts

Regarding "Georgia prosecutor investigating possible election interference by Trump and others asks for special grand jury" (Jan. 20): I cannot understand, after all the evidence has been uncovered, how Donald Trump and the other co-conspirators are not guilty of treason for trying to overthrow the government. In any other country I can think of, they would have been arrested and jailed. We should lock them up.

How can any member of the Republican Party condemn the actions of Trump at the time of the Jan. 6 insurrection and then later change 180 degrees and support him? Republicans cannot separate themselves from Trump. 

Ralph Eisele • Lake Saint Louis

