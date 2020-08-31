Letter: Trump dishonestly claims GOP is still Lincoln's party

There once was a political party called Republican. It was founded by a giant called Abraham Lincoln, one of the kindest most compassionate and intelligent humans to ever live.
There is now a party called Republican. It was founded by a small man called Richard Nixon, a man with an enemies list who was willing to embrace racism and cheating for the purpose of staying in power. That party reluctantly abandoned him but kept his legacy,
There now is a party called Republican that has not only pursued that legacy but has added religious hypocrisy and complete dishonesty in order to stay in power. Last Thursday night, this party dishonestly claimed Lincoln as its legacy.
It is led today by a mentality completely devoid of honesty, compassion or kindness. The party thinks only of itself and is minuscule compared to Lincoln.
The party has been afflicted by a deadly virus whose name is Donald Trump, who has wrought untold, undeserved suffering. The world desperately needs, and hopefully will soon have, the vaccine it must have in order to survive.
Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.
