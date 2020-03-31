Letter: Trump does not meet minimum standards of character
What a reassuring warm feeling it was to recently receive a postcard from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emblazoned with the message in all-caps: President Trump's coronavirus guidelines for America. This from the chief obfuscator, denier and erratic communicator regarding the pandemic? Who would turn to him for advice on any serious subject?

In the 1950s, we did not receive postcards from the government with President Eisenhower’s Advice on Dealing with the Polio Epidemic. Why not? Because Ike was a rational, dignified leader and not a shameless self-promoter. In the good old days we expected both Democrats and Republicans to meet that minimum standard of character and behavior.

Will those days ever come again?

Betsey Anderson • Webster Groves

