Letter: Trump doesn’t have the power to dictate to states

Regarding the editorial “Ignored warnings and missed opportunities. Virus crisis bears Trump’s trademark.” (March 29): The American public and leaders beyond the White House carry as much, or more, blame than President Donald Trump in this pandemic.
A president has limited powers to implement shutdowns and quarantines. When Trump issues guidelines, that is all they are — guidelines. State governors and local authorities must implement and enforce such orders. Ruthless enforcement (by American standards) has not occurred, and the public has not necessarily obeyed the orders already issued.
Our problem now is not Trump, it is the public’s lack of respect for the reality of the situation.
What if Trump had issued shutdown guidelines at the end of February, when few virus cases had been reported? Liberal media would have screamed objections of overkill. The American Civil Liberties Union would have been in court arguing civil liberty violations, citing a lack of cause. A judge would have been found who agreed, and guidelines might have taken even longer to impose as they were bogged in the legal system. Our pandemic outcome would be the same. That is the reality of our free society.
Just when America might actually need a dictator to take control, the Constitution prevents Trump from imposing true national action, as China did. Local authority must be firm. People must follow the rules.
Stuart Clark • Bridgeton
