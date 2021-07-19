Letter: Trump doesn't get enough credit for developing vaccine

The July 15 article headlined " Yale study: Vaccine rollout saved nearly 300,000 lives in US " described how the coronavirus vaccine program saved an estimated 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations in the United States.

But I found it amazing that the article failed to give credit to former President Donald Trump and his strikingly successful vaccination program, Operation Warp Speed. This program produced an effective vaccine in just seven months.

I remember how so many Democrats and their supporters in the media doubted Trump when he said we would find a vaccine quickly. They said it would take years. Too bad the highly effective vaccines came available after the November election and not before.