Letter: Trump doesn't get enough credit for developing vaccine
Social Media Vaccine

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. "Thank Trump" was trending last week on Twitter, suggesting that we should thank the former president for the vaccines.

 Associated Press

The July 15 article headlined "Yale study: Vaccine rollout saved nearly 300,000 lives in US" described how the coronavirus vaccine program saved an estimated 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations in the United States. 

But I found it amazing that the article failed to give credit to former President Donald Trump and his strikingly successful vaccination program, Operation Warp Speed. This program produced an effective vaccine in just seven months.

I remember how so many Democrats and their supporters in the media doubted Trump when he said we would find a vaccine quickly. They said it would take years. Too bad the highly effective vaccines came available after the November election and not before.

Thomas Pini • St. Peters

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

