Letter: Trump EPA appointees ignored environment, deserved firing
Letter: Trump EPA appointees ignored environment, deserved firing

Regarding the article about Donald Trump's appointees being removed from Environmental Protection Agency boards: "EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers" (April 2). During the Trump administration, the agency could very well have been renamed the EBDA: Environment Be Damned Agency.

William Klopfenstein • Edwardsville 

