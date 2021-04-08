Letter: Trump EPA appointees ignored environment, deserved firing

Regarding the article about Donald Trump's appointees being removed from Environmental Protection Agency boards: "EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers" (April 2). During the Trump administration, the agency could very well have been renamed the EBDA: Environment Be Damned Agency.
William Klopfenstein • Edwardsville
