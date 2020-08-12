Letter: Trump failed on pandemic; he must not be reelected

Shakespeare wrote, “The evil that men do lives after them. The good is oft interred with their bones, so let it be with Caesar.” So let it also be with President Donald Trump. The Senate, which failed to hold him accountable, will suffer that same fate.
There’s no shame in failure due to one’s inability to accomplish a task, but to consciously and deliberately deny facts that result in the death of more than 160,000, while millions of others lose their jobs, homes and health care is in my opinion both evil and cruel. He continued on that track by insisting that hydroxychloroquine is a possible treatment (“AP fact check: Trump hype on drug costs, hydroxychloroquine,” Aug. 2), and suggesting the ingestion of disinfectant as a possible cure.
He demanded that essential workers, teachers, children and young adults put their very lives at stake so this man could claim success at building a shaky economy by forcing them to open schools and businesses.
How, and by whom, can such evil cruelty be ended? By voting on Nov. 3. We the people, can begin the process. Our lives and way of life depend upon it.
JoAnn Litto • Oakville
