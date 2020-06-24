Letter: Trump fails to protect Americans by hosting rally

The highest duty of the president of the United States is to protect American citizens. And here we have Donald Trump knowingly putting Americans in danger by hosting a political rally for citizens whom he encourages to forgo masks and social distancing, who will then carry the virus back to community members who did not share their decision. This is beyond irresponsible; it is the definition of dereliction of duty.
Matthew Petrocelli • Edwardsville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.