Letter: Trump fails to protect Americans by hosting rally

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Win McNamee/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The highest duty of the president of the United States is to protect American citizens. And here we have Donald Trump knowingly putting Americans in danger by hosting a political rally for citizens whom he encourages to forgo masks and social distancing, who will then carry the virus back to community members who did not share their decision. This is beyond irresponsible; it is the definition of dereliction of duty.

Matthew Petrocelli • Edwardsville

