Letter: Trump fans laid down with a dog. Now they have fleas.

Regarding "Trump’s legacy: A more divided America, a more unsettled world" (Jan. 19): Donald Trump is now history. It's time for his supporters to take stock of what he's delivered. For fiscal conservatives, he's delivered $6.5 trillion in new debt. For free traders, he's delivered a growing trade deficit as well as more tariffs. For the working class, he's delivered a $2 trillion tax cut, with most of it benefiting the wealthiest 1% of taxpayers.

For white evangelical Christians, he's ripped Matthew 25 out of the Bible. You know, where Jesus says, "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." In its place, Trump has given us children in cages. For pro-lifers and the anti-maskers, he's given us 30 million sick and over 400,000 dead Americans from the coronavirus.

Finally, for all the rock-ribbed Republicans, he's tarred them with the ugly brush of racism, religious bigotry and hate. They are now forever associated with Nazis, QAnon and insurrectionists.