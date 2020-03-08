Letter: Trump gives us plenty of reasons to hate him

Regarding the letter “The Post-Dispatch’s hate of Trump is very obvious” (March 2): My answer to this letter writer is the question: How could anyone hate President Donald Trump? What could he have possibly done to make anyone hate him?
Was it the time he made fun of a disabled reporter at a rally, or the time he committed adultery after his wife had just given birth to his son? How about the times he has believed dictators over his own U.S. intelligence team?
Or maybe it was the time, right before the presidential election, when he paid a porn star to keep quiet about an affair. Could it have been the times he called another American leader a degrading name or the thousands of times he has told a lie? Oh, wait a minute, what about the times he has bullied people and taught our school children how to do it? Maybe it was the time he directed ICE agents to separate young children from their parents and put them in cages. What could be wrong with that?
We don’t hate him for all those things. We just pray for him and the soul of our country.
Carol Cobb • Kirkwood