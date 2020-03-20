Letter: Trump good at denial, finding others to blame

“The buck stops here” was the sign on President Harry Truman’s desk. The sign on Donald Trump’s desk must read: “The buck stops anywhere but here.”
Every direction one turns today there is lack of planning at the highest levels of our government. The White House pandemic team was abolished in 2018. When asked about it, Trump’s first response, “That was a nasty question.” His second response was he didn’t know anything about it. Is this the Trump White House or is someone else in charge?
The president announced on national TV that he took no responsibility for the slow rollout of the nation’s test mechanism. He is very good at using others as his scapegoat.
When the president announced the suspension of U.S.-bound flights from Europe, there was an obvious lack of communication both nationally and internationally. European governments had not been advised except perhaps by tweet, and it is clear no planning was accomplished to avoid the crowded airline terminals, long lines and excessive exposure to those who might be carrying the virus. Hundreds of passengers exposed for as many as eight hours — doing exactly what the Centers for Disease Control has advised what not to do. It appears that no thought was given to this log jam. There always seems to be afterthought rather than forethought.
Everyone is afraid to make suggestions to our president, who appears to know it all. His gut tells him what to do. Well it’s about time for the president to step aside and get out of the way. He needs to stop talking, because every time he does, the market goes down further, confusion emerges and everything he has to say has to be cleaned up. Enough is enough. As far as I’m concerned, “the buck stops in the Oval Office.”
Bill Truitt • Wildwood