Letter:Trump got tough questions but Biden got powder puffs

Regarding “Trump says he would accept peaceful transfer of power but casts doubt on election results” (Oct. 16): The difference between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden at the two recent town hall meetings was disgustingly obvious. NBC moderator Savannah Guthrie interrogated Trump, argued with him and outright disagreed with his answers. Biden was asked powder puff questions by his moderator, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, and his answers were not questioned.
Talk about television media bias. I could go on, but I’m too disgusted with all news media. It’s all corrupt and goes to the highest bidder.
Neal G. Caldwell • Shrewsbury
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.