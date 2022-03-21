 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump, Greene have turned blind eye to Putin's despotism

Trump and Putin

President Donald Trump listens as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a summit in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. Trump told the world that he took Putin's word about Russia's election interference over that of U.S. intelligence agencies.

(Chris Ratcliffe, Bloomberg)

 Chris Ratcliffe, Bloomberg

Regarding the editorial "America's political right seems to feel kinship with a murderous autocrat. Why?" (March 15): As we watch the slaughter of Ukraine, we as Americans must keep in mind the treacherous among us. Donald Trump labeling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius, and the crowd who chanted "Putin, Putin, Putin" at a forum where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke, certainly come to mind. These two, among others, have turned a blind eye to the suffering of Ukrainians as they praise a murdering despot. If we don’t call out the evil these people represent, then we are complicit in this evil.

For those of us appalled by Putin’s savagery, I believe we must take every opportunity to criticize the cowards among us while supporting those who are doing what they can to defend democracies throughout the world.

Michele Adsit  • O’Fallon, Ill.

