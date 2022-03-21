Letter: Trump, Greene have turned blind eye to Putin's despotism

Regarding the editorial "America's political right seems to feel kinship with a murderous autocrat. Why?" (March 15): As we watch the slaughter of Ukraine, we as Americans must keep in mind the treacherous among us. Donald Trump labeling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius, and the crowd who chanted "Putin, Putin, Putin" at a forum where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke, certainly come to mind. These two, among others, have turned a blind eye to the suffering of Ukrainians as they praise a murdering despot. If we don’t call out the evil these people represent, then we are complicit in this evil.