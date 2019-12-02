Regarding the editorial, “It’s time for the Supreme Court to stop Trump’s financial hide-and-seek” (Nov. 25): If I were running for office, and you wanted my tax returns, I would have to say “come get them.”
President Donald Trump has been the most tormented president we’ve had in quite a long time. He has brought some of it on himself, but mostly it has been brought by those who want him to fail.
If he fails, then the country fails also. My only hope is that when Trump leaves office, we get another president with the same fighting stamina to withstand the onslaught of ignorance and hate that has been generated toward him and his family. Where are you going to find a candidate who will not accept a salary, like Trump, and still fight for Americans’ individual rights?
Dave Watson • St. Peters