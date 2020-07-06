Letter: Trump has betrayed our troops and should resign
Letter: Trump has betrayed our troops and should resign

Democrats say troop threats should be pursued 'relentlessly'

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. For the past three years, the administration has careered between President Donald Trump's attempts to curry favor and friendship with Vladimir Putin and longstanding deep-seated concerns about Putin's intentions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding “Russian bounties further strain Trump’s bond with veterans” (July 1): President Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief, has failed to support our troops, and I feel he has stabbed them in the back. He was alerted last year and briefed months ago that Russia had put bounties on our service men and women in Afghanistan. His response is to say “fake news” and also to try to allow Russian participation in the G7. Instead of standing up for our troops, he has tried to help the enemy.

No response at all would have been cowardly. To try to boost the status of the offending country is a direct insult to our military. This very weak and terrible commander-in-chief should resign immediately.

Steve Wulff • Richmond Heights

