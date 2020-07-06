Letter: Trump has betrayed our troops and should resign

Regarding “Russian bounties further strain Trump’s bond with veterans” (July 1): President Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief, has failed to support our troops, and I feel he has stabbed them in the back. He was alerted last year and briefed months ago that Russia had put bounties on our service men and women in Afghanistan. His response is to say “fake news” and also to try to allow Russian participation in the G7. Instead of standing up for our troops, he has tried to help the enemy.
No response at all would have been cowardly. To try to boost the status of the offending country is a direct insult to our military. This very weak and terrible commander-in-chief should resign immediately.
Steve Wulff • Richmond Heights
