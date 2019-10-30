There has been much speculation about why President Donald Trump has an affinity for dictators around the world. This affinity is because Trump and his family are transactional grifters. Their primary focus is on converting our national resources to their own personal enrichment, either now or in the future. As for the future, after Trump leaves office, he will attempt to call in the favors he has granted to those who can respond. Those would only be the long-lived dictators, since the democratically elected heads would have phased out. Why curry favor with those who cannot reciprocate?
William Connors • St. Charles