Letter: Trump has dictator traits and deserves the name

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is well known for assigning names to people, especially to his rivals. He has labeled Bernie Sanders a “socialist” and equivocates that with all that is vile and hurtful to people.

What label should we associate with Trump? Well, he looks like a dictator with his severe demeanor; he likes and admires dictators (there is such a long list of them); he behaves like a dictator (how shall I count the ways?) … then he must be a dictator.

Dictator Trump. There is a true ring to that.

Marcelle Soda • St. Louis

