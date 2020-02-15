Letter: Trump has dictator traits and deserves the name

President Donald Trump is well known for assigning names to people, especially to his rivals. He has labeled Bernie Sanders a “socialist” and equivocates that with all that is vile and hurtful to people.
What label should we associate with Trump? Well, he looks like a dictator with his severe demeanor; he likes and admires dictators (there is such a long list of them); he behaves like a dictator (how shall I count the ways?) … then he must be a dictator.
Dictator Trump. There is a true ring to that.
Marcelle Soda • St. Louis