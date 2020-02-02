Letter: Trump has exposed the darkness that has been hidden
0 comments

Letter: Trump has exposed the darkness that has been hidden

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
David Duke agrees to pay $5K to man hurt at Virginia rally

FILE - In an Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, David Duke arrives to give remarks after a white nationalist protest was declared an unlawful assembly, in Charlottesville, Va. Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader, has agreed to pay Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, $5,000 to settle allegations that Burke was severely injured during a white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally two years ago in Virginia attended by Duke, according to attorneys and court documents. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

 Shaban Athuman

So many people are blaming President Donald Trump for the anger in America, for the uptick in killings, and the attacks on churches, mosques and synagogues. They perceive him as encouraging white nationalism and modeling language and actions that we have long taught our children is wrong. Democrats believe Trump has taken the Republican Party hostage, and stoked fear in every element of politics.

Those of us who remember what autocrats like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un have done to their people are horrified by Trump’s loving embrace of them.

But what if the entire purpose of this unusual man, who somehow grabbed the top leadership position in America, was to scrape the thinning cover off the darkness that has been more or less hidden? And this darkness has been growing year by year to the point that the racial divide, religious prejudices, political animosities, wealth disparity and the consumption of our natural resources are now finally exposed?

Now that we see what we have allowed to grow and fester in this amazing experiment of a country, will we be able to turn it around? Will we come together and survive?

P.H. Lewis • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports