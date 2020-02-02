Letter: Trump has exposed the darkness that has been hidden

So many people are blaming President Donald Trump for the anger in America, for the uptick in killings, and the attacks on churches, mosques and synagogues. They perceive him as encouraging white nationalism and modeling language and actions that we have long taught our children is wrong. Democrats believe Trump has taken the Republican Party hostage, and stoked fear in every element of politics.
Those of us who remember what autocrats like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un have done to their people are horrified by Trump’s loving embrace of them.
But what if the entire purpose of this unusual man, who somehow grabbed the top leadership position in America, was to scrape the thinning cover off the darkness that has been more or less hidden? And this darkness has been growing year by year to the point that the racial divide, religious prejudices, political animosities, wealth disparity and the consumption of our natural resources are now finally exposed?
Now that we see what we have allowed to grow and fester in this amazing experiment of a country, will we be able to turn it around? Will we come together and survive?
P.H. Lewis • St. Louis County