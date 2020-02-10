Letter: Trump has not learned lesson and will cheat again

Now that the Senate Republicans have given the green light for President Donald Trump to cheat in the upcoming election, we should expect attempts to legitimize that interference. We should expect conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright lies about how the Democrats are also cheating, to make it seem as if everyone cheats to get elected. This cynical approach attempts to convince us that everyone is corrupt, and that everyone cheats, and so people can be happy to accept the practice so long as the cheaters on their team win.
We are already seeing this from the president, his surrogates and some media. We see Sen. Josh Hawley engaging in this fascist-style propaganda on Twitter. The purpose of this disinformation and propaganda is to convince you that elections cannot possibly be valid. They hope to convince you to not show up, to not participate, to give up on your democracy.
But it is not the case that everyone cheats. Trump has cheated and will cheat to get reelected. So be prepared for the lies, misinformation and propaganda. Do not allow cynicism to keep you from the polls. The Senate has forsaken its duty, so it is up to us to protect and defend our Constitution and democracy.
Jackson DeBuhr • St. Louis County