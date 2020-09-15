Letter: Trump incapable of showing compassion and integrity

An election victory by President Donald Trump will be the end of our country as we know it. It is already becoming that. Trump is campaigning as though he is running for the office, not that he is the incumbent. He talks about the lawlessness that will occur if Joe Biden is elected, but lawlessness is already happening, and it’s under his watch. He has no sense of responsibility.
We’ve never heard Trump utter these four words — “I take full responsibility.” He takes responsibility for nothing unless it glorifies him. He is a loose cannon who insults women, minorities, politicians, the news media, Gold Star families, and the list goes on and on. In his latest insult, reported by The Atlantic, he called fallen military personnel “losers” and “suckers.” He’s also insulted the late Sen. John McCain, who was a decorated American prisoner of war and military hero.
Two very important traits are needed for good leaders: compassion and integrity. Trump has neither. God help us if he is elected for a second term.
Mary Jackson • Florissant
