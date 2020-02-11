Letter: Trump increases gap between haves, have- nots

Regarding “US stocks extend rally” and “Rule could mean Medicaid cuts” (Feb 6): These two articles on the same page of the Post-Dispatch provide an interesting insight as to where we are in our country. Both have been greatly affected by the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration. The first article points out the Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 indexes have hit all-time highs. The massive Trump corporate income tax cuts, along with the removal of various federal regulations to cut costs for corporations, have played a major role in the stock market's rise. The cutting of many of these regulations will have a negative affect on our environment.
The second article points out that the Trump administration has repeatedly moved to scale back Medicaid. The current proposal could lead to cuts between $37 billion and $49 billion a year. The cuts would affect pregnant women, newborns, elderly nursing home residents and severely disabled people.
These two articles reflect the priorities of this administration. Where do you think our country is headed? It does not look good for the future. We are becoming a country of the haves and have-nots.
John Davis • St. Charles