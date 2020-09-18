Letter: Trump is a flim-flam man, not presidential material

How many lives, lies and distortion of the truth is it going to take to convince the American public that the man in the White House is an out-and-out con artist of the worst kind? He admits that he is a wheeler-dealer and proud of it. Much like a Tickle Me Elmo doll, his motto is flatter me and I'll give you anything — even if it means destroying the country.
Where do his loyalties lie? I believe only to himself. He's the original flim-flam man and preys on citizens with false promises using the tactics and vocabulary of a playground bully.
Are these really the attributes Americans want in their next president? Count me out.
Grace McGaughy • Crestwood
