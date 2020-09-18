 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump is a flim-flam man, not presidential material
0 comments

Letter: Trump is a flim-flam man, not presidential material

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
The Latest: Biden vows to 'restore dignity for everyone'

President Donald Trump smiles as gets cheers from the crowd as he arrives to participate in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

 

How many lives, lies and distortion of the truth is it going to take to convince the American public that the man in the White House is an out-and-out con artist of the worst kind? He admits that he is a wheeler-dealer and proud of it. Much like a Tickle Me Elmo doll, his motto is flatter me and I'll give you anything — even if it means destroying the country.

Where do his loyalties lie? I believe only to himself. He's the original flim-flam man and preys on citizens with false promises using the tactics and vocabulary of a playground bully.

Are these really the attributes Americans want in their next president? Count me out.

Grace McGaughy • Crestwood 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports