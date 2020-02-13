Letter: Trump is bad, but he's still our president — for now

In every administration, all the way back to Ronald Reagan, I have heard from time to time people say “He’s not my president.” Then I would point out, if you’re an American, then yes, he is your president, duly elected and put in place by our laws. However, President Donald Trump is the first one who has basically said to some people, “I’m not your president.”
He does this every time he blames problems on other people and Democrats. Even at the recent State of the Union address, he wouldn’t even look at the Democrats and just talked to the Republicans. It’s like Democrats are not part of America.
Well, all of the cities and every square inch of the country and every citizen are his responsibility. He is the president of all America. Yes, he started trade wars that he hasn’t won; yes, he has added trillions to the national debt; yes, he has put in place socialist policies for the farmers he hurt; yes, he has redistributed wealth with tax cuts for the richest; and yes, he’s separated families. All of these are things Republicans used to be against.
We were told of how he was going to pivot as soon as he was in charge. After the Senate trial, it looks to me like the party has pivoted to him instead. He might be a bad president, but he’s our president. At least for awhile.
Russell McCreary • Union