Letter: Trump is doing just what he accused Obama of doing
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Regarding “Richard Cherwitz: War as political strategy — Trump’s rhetorical deflection and projection” (Jan.3): A famous man once observed, “It is hard to believe that someone is telling the truth when you know in similar circumstances you’d be lying.” Guest columnist Richard Cherwitz, a distinguished scholar of political communication at the University of Texas, Austin, said President Donald Trump unveiled the workings of his mind when he accused President Barack Obama of ginning up war with Iran in a desperate attempt to get reelected. These Trump accusations occurred repeatedly over at least two years.

Is it not highly probable that Trump is doing precisely what he believed Obama would do?

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield

