This nation finally has a strong man as president, the first since Ronald Reagan. And what do Democrats want to do? Impeach him. Get rid of him. Unbelievable.
You don’t like his personality? Fine, but President Donald Trump has done more for this country in a very short time than anyone else in memory, including Reagan. Trump signed a bill to cut taxes, which benefits everyone. The economy is booming. Unemployment is extremely low, including among African Americans and Hispanics. There are more jobs available than there are people to fill them. The stock market is at an all-time high, which boosts most retirement plans. He is seeking an equitable trade arrangement with China, a problem previous presidents avoided. And he is trying to be sure all immigrants arrive in this country legally, as our ancestors did. America is truly great again.
But more needs to be done. For example, the infrastructure needs to be overhauled. If Democrats would step aside, Trump would tackle this problem, and more. But no, they waste time with their impeachment. President Trump can count on this vote when he runs in 2020. He should win in a landslide.
Ron Coleman • St. Louis County