Letter: Trump is hypocritical about environmental pollution

Regarding “EPA letting some hazardous coal ash ponds stay open longer” (Oct. 16): The Environmental Protection Agency wants to allow dangerous coal ash storage ponds to stay in operation for years. That means more arsenic, mercury, lead and other heavy metals will leach into ground water. A day or so before the EPA announcement, President Donald Trump repeated his vision of “crystal clear water” for everyone. What more do you really need to know?
Stephen Brown • O’Fallon, Ill.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.