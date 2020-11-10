Letter: Trump is in 'Wonderland' with Alice, avoiding reality

Regarding "Fact-checking Trump's baseless claims on vote counting, fraud and more from the past week" (Nov. 9): I am not sure what the world looks like from President Donald Trump’s Wonderland, but for those of us in the real world, it is not pretty. He continues to spew lie after lie about the results of the election. He told his supporters not to cast mail-in ballots and now claims fraud because most of them are not for him. He said that we should stop counting votes when Election Day is over. What he apparently does not realize is that mail-in and absentee ballots were cast before Election Day was over and obviously should be counted.
Regardless of his own exaggerated opinion of his greatness, history will not be kind. I believe he will be remembered as the president who was reluctant to denounce racism, as the president whose dismal response to the pandemic cost more than 237,000 Americans, and as the president who divided our country. He will not be remembered well.
I do not think he is man enough to set aside his ego and do so, but if he truly wants to change history’s opinion of him and help heal our country, he should accept the fact that he lost the election and tell his supporters to also peacefully accept that fact.
If he is not coming back to the real world from Wonderland, I hope he says hello to Alice for me.
Tom Allhoff Sr. • Rock Hill
