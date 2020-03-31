Letter: Trump is miles away from being ‘wartime president’

The White House wants to push the narrative that President Donald Trump is a wartime president. He is not. A wartime president has a variety of responsibilities, few of which Trump has taken on.
A wartime president must develop an immediate strategy and ensure that a stockpile of materiel is immediately produced. A wartime president ramps up training and manpower and keeps his citizens informed of real-time issues and outlooks, and does not offer speculation and guesswork on what might happen next.
A wartime president also exudes confidence, intelligence, compassion, foresight and fortitude.
President Trump has shown little, if any, of the aforementioned traits or actions. His staff is framing his actions as a wartime president only to enhance his political status. Unfortunately, just like his real-life actions as a draft dodger, he falls short of effectively managing a crisis in the manner of a commander-in-chief.
Gerald Jorden • High Ridge
