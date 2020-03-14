Letter: Trump is not the only president partisan about science
Regarding Tony Messenger’s “Nothing partisan about science, says editor of Science magazine” (March 11): This column regarding the science behind the coronavirus was most informative. Your readers need to know this. However, the headline was quite misleading. The subject of science has been partisan since the time of the Greeks until the present day. The founder of the scientific revolution, Sir Issac Newton, spent his latter days predicting the second coming of Jesus Christ. Several of our recent presidents have been accused of being partisan about their science. President Donald Trump has not been the first, and he won’t be the last president to do so.

Denny Wedemeyer • St. Louis County

