Letter: Trump is only interested in the election, not the pandemic

It is obvious that President Donald Trump is going to just ignore the pandemic that is raging everywhere. I hope all the Trump supporters who are marching and screaming that the Democrats stole the election understand that he does not care at all if they die between now and the inauguration on Jan. 20 anymore than if a person with three Joe Biden signs in their yard dies.
Actually, probably more than half of the deaths will be Trump Republicans because many won't wear masks. Would anyone be surprised either, if just days or hours before the inauguration, Trump authorized a military strike against some U.S. enemy halfway around the world?
Joel Harriss • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.