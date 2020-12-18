 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump is only interested in the election, not the pandemic
Letter: Trump is only interested in the election, not the pandemic

Election 2020 Protest Washington

With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate during a rally at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington.

 Luis M. Alvarez, Associated Press

It is obvious that President Donald Trump is going to just ignore the pandemic that is raging everywhere. I hope all the Trump supporters who are marching and screaming that the Democrats stole the election understand that he does not care at all if they die between now and the inauguration on Jan. 20 anymore than if a person with three Joe Biden signs in their yard dies.

Actually, probably more than half of the deaths will be Trump Republicans because many won't wear masks. Would anyone be surprised either, if just days or hours before the inauguration, Trump authorized a military strike against some U.S. enemy halfway around the world?

Joel Harriss • St. Louis

