Letter: Trump is really a ‘bully’, not a ‘counterpuncher’

Regarding “White House claims Trump ‘just riffing’ with insult of dead Democrat, wife” (Dec. 19): When President Donald Trump lashes out at those who are critical of him, his defenders say that he is a counterpuncher. Considering that these people are in positions of much less power than his, including a disabled reporter, a Gold Star family, a deceased U.S. senator, a deceased U.S. representative and his widow, and a teen girl, isn’t the word “bully” a much better descriptor for such a person?
William Klopfenstein • Edwardsville