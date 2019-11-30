The Trump administration separated little migrant children from their parents, traumatizing those poor children and their parents for life. President Donald Trump is putting our children and our grandchildren and all future generations in jeopardy by denying global warming, and therefore, doing nothing to prevent it. The clock is rapidly ticking, and it will soon be irreversible. Trump is a foolish science denier, and he has no concern for decency or wisdom.
I am 80 years old and a proud grandpa. I have witnessed those who are not capable of empathy for others. Like President Trump, they only really care about one person — themselves.
What I will never fully understand is how and why this devoid man got into our White House. He is indeed Donald Devoid — of empathy and wisdom.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood