Letter: Trump is showing how close US is to 1930s Germany

Regarding the editorial “County Council meetings must stop serving as forums for hate speech” (Dec. 16): First we were told that the Nazis marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 with torches screaming the “Jews will not replace us” were “very fine people.” Now, what used to be the Republican Party votes to destroy our democracy by favoring voter suppression, gerrymandering, white supremacy and election fraud. They also make matters much worse by turning a blind eye to a criminal, seditious insurrection.
The Trump administration, if nothing else, has shown us that there is no doubt that what happened in Germany in the 1930s can happen here. In my opinion, our democracy remains in great danger. It is time for all people of goodwill to stand up, speak out and be counted.
John Goffstein • Clayton