Letter: Trump is showing how close US is to 1930s Germany

Regarding the editorial “County Council meetings must stop serving as forums for hate speech” (Dec. 16): First we were told that the Nazis marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 with torches screaming the “Jews will not replace us” were “very fine people.” Now, what used to be the Republican Party votes to destroy our democracy by favoring voter suppression, gerrymandering, white supremacy and election fraud. They also make matters much worse by turning a blind eye to a criminal, seditious insurrection.