Letter: Trump is standard bearer for shameful Republicans

We’ve heard Democrats argue the case for impeaching President Donald Trump with the truth, expressed in facts, buttressed by emails, text messages and sworn testimony from non-partisan, career diplomats, and other government officials.
The Republicans have cobbled together their defense with bluster, shouting, irrelevant pleadings of “look what he’s done for the country,” and “you’re just trying to undo the will of the people.” And sure, look at the environmental protections we have lost; look at the hate crimes and mass shootings inspired by white nationalism, to which Trump has given tacit inspiration. Admonishments from fellow Republicans have been shamefully absent.
Republicans have a strenuous aversion to accepting facts, truth, evidence, science, logic, and now, even sworn testimony. It has become clear that Republicans lack comprehension of another set of values, namely, a collective conscience, a sense of decency, morality, honesty, integrity, common sense and, most damning, the loss of respect for the oaths they swore to uphold, preserve and defend the Constitution.
Instead, Republicans have displayed their fealty to a draft dodger, a sleazy businessman, recently fined $2 million for siphoning money from his own charity, a conman who has a history of paying his contractors pennies on the dollar, a pathological liar, a serial adulterer, and a tax dodger. Is this the standard bearer for the Republican Party going forward?
Donald Nations • St. Charles