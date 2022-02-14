Letter: Trump is the one who is Republican in name only

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s column “ Party of Trump has no business telling others they’re not Republican enough ” (Feb. 8): Donald Trump’s favorite word nowadays is RINO — Republican in name only. His definition of a RINO is any Republican who doesn’t agree with him 100% of the time, particularly about his false claim that Democrats somehow stole the 2020 election.

It’s time for the GOP and all good Republicans to point out that he is the RINO, and do so over and over again until people see the truth. Trump has proven that repetition works well. Make him explain coherently why he is a good Republican. I know I can’t do it. He has no values, only spite, rage, and a craving for revenge.