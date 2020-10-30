Letter: Trump is trying to use civil service to punish his enemies

Regarding ”Trump appointee resigns over order removing job protections" (Oct. 27): The Trump administration’s effort to reverse the apolitical nature of the civil service is an extremely dangerous step in the direction of loyalty-based government. This is right out of the authoritarian playbook. If this stands, even if President Donald Trump loses, the levers for turning the government into the tool of an autocrat would be in place for a future president to use the civil service to punish political enemies. This is the act of a dictator in progress.