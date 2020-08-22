Letter: Trump is using the IRS as a tool for campaign promotion

I just received an Internal Revenue System Notice 1444 in the mail, informing me that, weeks ago, I received a stimulus check under the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. As a small business owner and tax-paying citizen, I have received several IRS notices in the mail over the years. Notice 1444 does not follow the typical IRS format. It is a letter on White House stationery, signed by President Donald Trump, extolling the greatness of the act he signed into law. This is not an IRS notice. It is a thinly-veiled piece of campaign propaganda paid for by the United States taxpayer.
The IRS website lists seven instances in which notices are sent. Notification that a taxpayer received a stimulus check is not included in the list. One can only imagine what the cost of this form was to the American people.
Dennice Kowelman • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.