Letter: Trump is wrong; this virus is far deadlier than the flu
Regarding “’An embarrassment’: Trump tweet angers pandemic survivors” (Oct. 6): President Donald Trump advised us not be be afraid of the coronavirus as the billionaire returned to the White House following the free care he received at one the best medical facilities in the world.

But let’s put this in perspective for the rest of us: Every year about 140,000 people die in the U.S. from influenza/pneumonia, gun violence and motor vehicle accidents combined — all largely preventable through wisdom and caution. In comparison, when the anniversary of its onset arrives next winter, nearly 300,000 of us probably will have died from the coronavirus alone. Let’s all be cautious and wise.

Richard Stevenson • Oakland

