Letter: Trump just 'wishes and hopes' virus will disappear

Regarding “Trump says coronavirus will ‘disappear’ eventually” (Feb. 27): President Donald Trump has brought a new approach to dealing with any and all of the issues confronting a U.S. president. It is the policy of wishing and hoping. Whether it is a conflict with a foreign country, mass shootings throughout the U.S., or a worldwide health catastrophe like the coronavirus, Trump just wishes and hopes that the problem will somehow resolve itself. On Feb. 27, Trump said the coronavirus epidemic could just “disappear.” Trump has checked the U.S. into the Wishing and Hoping Hospital, and we’ll see what happens.
Joel Harriss • St. Louis