Letter: Trump keeps preying on the gullible with drug stunt

Regarding “Study: Drug promoted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death” (May 22): I think our glorious leader, President Donald Trump, is just telling another of his many lies about taking the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to show his gullible followers how macho he is.
I wouldn’t believe he was taking this drug unless I saw him take it at one of his news briefings and a person looked in his mouth to make sure he swallowed it. Although, at a recent briefing, he showed all the side effects of that drug, including irrational thinking.
Ron Hollander • Creve Coeur
