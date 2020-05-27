Letter: Trump keeps preying on the gullible with drug stunt
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 19, 2020 file photo, a chemist holds a pack of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Mumbai, India. A Friday, May 22, 2029 report in the journal Lancet shows malaria drugs pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump as treatments for the coronavirus not only did not help but were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems in a study of nearly 100,000 patients around the world. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

 Rafiq Maqbool

Regarding “Study: Drug promoted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death” (May 22): I think our glorious leader, President Donald Trump, is just telling another of his many lies about taking the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to show his gullible followers how macho he is.

I wouldn’t believe he was taking this drug unless I saw him take it at one of his news briefings and a person looked in his mouth to make sure he swallowed it. Although, at a recent briefing, he showed all the side effects of that drug, including irrational thinking.

Ron Hollander • Creve Coeur

