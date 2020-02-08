Letter: Trump kids earned business expertise the right way

Regarding the letter, “Forget Hunter Biden, look into the Trump kids’ dealings” (Jan. 31): The letter writer needs to get her facts straight before criticizing President Donald Trump’s kids and making statements that cannot go unchallenged.
There is a huge difference between Hunter Biden and Trump’s kids. Hunter Biden was put on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian company Burisma and paid millions of dollars while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, was placed in charge of Ukrainian affairs. Hunter had absolutely no experience or knowledge in energy, gas and oil and did not speak Ukrainian. He also received money from China for a private equity firm that he belonged to so China could have connections to his father, yet Hunter had no experience in the private equity business.
On the other hand, I believe the Trump kids made money for the Trump companies honestly because they had extensive experience in the areas and people their companies dealt with. They did not get their executive positions by being put there by their father. They started at the bottom and worked their way up and were promoted as they gained more expertise.
Harold Goedde • Ballwin